BRIEF-Havas acquires U.S.-based medical agency Symbiotix

Nov 13 Havas SA :

* Announced on Thursday the acquisition of Symbiotix, a specialized medical communications and marketing agency

* Symbiotix, which has billings in excess of $25 million, will be integrated into the Havas Health network

