BRIEF-Galapagos 9M operating loss widens to 63.3 mln euros , outlook maintained

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 13 Galapagos NV :
* Reported on Thursday 9 month revenues of 47.2 million euros ($50.90 million) compared to 62.7 million euros a year ago
* 9-month operating loss is 63.3 million euros compared to a loss of 25.9 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net loss is 61.4 million euros compared to profit of 43.5 million euros a year ago
* Said cash at the end of Q3 was 374.4 million euros, including 7.9 million euros of restricted cash, compared to 216.6 million euros, including 10.7 million euros of restricted cash a year ago
* Said to be able to remain within guidance for full year operational cash burn of between 110 million euros and 130 million euros
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.