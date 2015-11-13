Surgut cuts semi-annual Urals Good lucjtender offer in Jan-Jun 16

MOSCOW, Nov 13 () - Russia's third-largest oil
producer Surgutneftegaz has cut its offer at its
semi-annual tender to sell Urals cargoes between January and
June 2016 to 0.6 million tonnes from the 1.2 million tonnes sold
at its tender for July-December 2015 delivery, traders told
Reuters.
The tender for 100,000 tonnes of Urals URL-NWE-E per month
for loading in the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga closed on Nov.
13. The tender will be awarded by Nov. 17.
In May 2015, Surgut awarded Glencore the right to
lift 1.2 million tonnes, or 200,000 tonnes a month, of crude
oil from Russian Baltic Sea ports between July and December this
year.
Surgut holds tenders for Urals and ESPO Blend grades
regularly, but never discloses results or buyers.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)