TABLE-CPC Blend crude preliminary loading plan for December 2015

MOSCOW, Nov 13 Caspian pipeline consortium (CPC) will up CPC Blend CPC-E crude
exports in December to 3.951 million tonnes versus 3.861 million tonnes in November loading
schedule, the data showed. 
    CPC operates the pipeline which links the oil fields in Kazakhstan with the loading terminal
in the Black Sea port of Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka.
    
    To see the data in Excel format click on: reuters://screen/verb=Open/URL=cpurl://apps.cp./rapido/version/ba7c0900-8a17-11e5-8bf2-005056ac22e0
    
    Following is a preliminary loading plan for CPC Blend for the month of December:
    
 SLOT  COMPANY/PRODUCER                             LOADING WINDOW   VOL (TONNES)
                                                                                 
    1  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                              01-02            135,500
    2  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                              02-03            135,500
    3  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                              03-04             85,000
    4  Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO)            03-04             85,000
    5  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                              04-05            135,500
    6  Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO)            05-06             85,000
    7  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                              06-07            135,500
    8  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                              07-08             95,000
    9  Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO)            08-09             85,000
   10  Trumpet                                           08-09             90,000
   11  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                              09-10            135,500
   12  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                              10-11            135,500
   13  Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO)            11-12             85,000
   14  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                              12-13             95,000
   15  Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO)            13-14            135,000
   16  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                              14-15             95,000
   17  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                              15-16            135,500
   18  Combined loading slot, including:                 16-17             85,050
                                                                                 
       Kazmunaigas Exploration Production (KMG EP)                         70,000
       South Oil                                                           15,050
   19  Trumpet                                           16-17             90,000
   20  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                              17-18            135,500
   21  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                              18-19             95,000
   22  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                              19-20             95,000
   23  Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO)            19-20             85,000
   24  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                              20-21             95,000
   25  Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO)            21-22            135,000
   26  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                              22-23             95,000
   27  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                              23-24            135,500
   28  Kazmunaigas Exploration Production (KMG EP)       24-25             85,000
   29  Trumpet                                           24-25             90,000
   30  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                              25-26             95,000
   31  Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO)            26-27             85,000
   32  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                              27-28            135,500
   33  Combined loading slot, including:                 28-29             85,000
                                                                                 
       Kazmunaigas Exploration Production (KMG EP)                         65,000
       Kazakhoil Aktobe (KOA)                                               9,000
       Maten Petroleum                                                     11,000
   34  Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO)            28-29             85,000
   35  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                              29-30            135,500
   36  Trumpet                                           30-31             90,000
   37  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                           30-01(Jan)          135,500
       Total:                                                           3,951,050
 
 (Gleb Gorodyankin, Alexey Yarkovoy)

