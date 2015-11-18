版本:
BRIEF-NIH partners with GSK on long-acting HIV treatment and prevention

Nov 18 Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* NIH launches initiative to develop long-acting HIV treatment and prevention tools in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline

* Partnership will advance novel approaches to treat and prevent HIV infections based on broadly neutralizing antibodies

