BRIEF-Rockwool International invests in new ceiling panel factory in US

Nov 20 Rockwool International A/S :
* Sais on Thursday the company's Board had approved the plan to build the group's first
ROCKFON acoustic ceiling panel manufacturing facility in the United States
* The facility will be located in connection with the group's existing stone wool factory in
Mississippi close to Memphis
* The new facility represents an initial investment of about $40 million (36 million euros)
and is expected to employ around 100 people
* Construction will begin in early 2016, with production expected to begin mid-2017
