Israeli food maker Osem Q3 profit, revenue slip

JERUSALEM Nov 22 Israeli food maker Osem
Investments said on Sunday its net profit for the
third quarter edged lower due to an increase in financing
expenses.
Osem, 63.7 percent owned by Swiss food company Nestle
, reported quarterly net profit of 101.8 million
shekels ($26 million), down from 101.9 million a year earlier.
Quarterly sales fell 4.8 percent to 1.08 billion shekels
due to a rise in discount levels in accordance with a new
Israeli food law, the company said.
Osem had net financing expenses of 2.6 million shekels in
the quarter compared with 1.5 million a year earlier.
($1 = 3.8855 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)