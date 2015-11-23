BRIEF-Questerre management cuts wages by 20 pct, receives options instead

OSLO Nov 23 Questerre :
* As reported in its third quarter 2015 report, Questerre has
implemented further overhead reductions to maintain its
financial flexibility in the current commodity price
environment.
* Effective November 1, 2015, the Board of Directors has
implemented a 20% reduction in the number of working days from
five to four per week.
* As a result, annual salaries for officers and
employees have been reduced by 20%.
* This is in addition to the 10% reduction
implemented in the first quarter of 2015.
* Additionally, the Board of Directors has reduced their fees
by 10%.
* In connection with these additional cost-cutting measures,
on November 20, 2015, the Company has granted to directors,
officers and employees a total of 2,612,250 options to acquire
common shares at a price of $0.235 per common share.