版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 24日 星期二 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Pimco CEO says sees China as big opportunity for firm

Nov 24 Allianz SE

* Pimco CEO Hodge says Pimco has institutionalised the governance of the firm

* CEO Hodge says sees China as big opportunity for Pimco Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐