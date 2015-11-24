版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 25日 星期三 03:20 BJT

MEDIA-Potash Corp working on new K+S approach -Platow

FRANKFURT Nov 24 **Potash Corp is preparing a fresh takeover approach for German rival K+S which could likely come in spring next year, German investor newsletter Platow Brief reports on Tuesday, citing "rumours"

** Potash Corp on Oct. 5 withdrew its 7.9-billion-euro takeover proposal for K+S, citing a decline in global commodity and equity markets and a lack of engagement by K+S management

** Officials as Potash Corp and K+S are not immediately available for comment

