MEDIA-Potash Corp working on new K+S approach -Platow

FRANKFURT Nov 24 **Potash Corp is preparing a fresh takeover approach for German rival K+S which could likely come in spring next year, German investor newsletter Platow Brief reports on Tuesday, citing "rumours"

** Potash Corp on Oct. 5 withdrew its 7.9-billion-euro takeover proposal for K+S, citing a decline in global commodity and equity markets and a lack of engagement by K+S management

** Officials as Potash Corp and K+S are not immediately available for comment