Nov 25 - ** French IT services firm Atos is mulling buying U.S. payments processor EVO Payments International in a deal valuing it at up to $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Atos has held preliminary talks with EVO but no decision has been made and there is no certainty the transaction will go ahead, Bloomberg reported.

** Atos was not immediately reachable for comment. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)