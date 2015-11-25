BUZZ-Shire: shares slip as Baxalta deal chatter resurfaces

** Shire bottom of FTSE 100, -1.5%
** Drugmaker preparing to make a new takeover offer for US
biotech firm Baxalta, a source tells Reuters
** If successful will create one of the world's leading
specialists in rare diseases
** Offer could be structured in cash and shares, source says
** Comes c.4 months after Baxalta rejected an unsolicited
$30 bln offer that it said significantly undervalued the co;
drop in Shire's stock, down by a fifth since then, has led some
investors to suspect that takeover bid may flounder
** Baxalta's shares rose to an intra-day high of $37.50, up
>10%, after the Reuters report, before trimming gains and ending
up 6.4%
** Highly acquisitive Shire announced just 3 weeks ago its
$5.9 bln purchase of US rare disease specialist Dyax
