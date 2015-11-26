版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 26日 星期四 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Infineon CEO says would not do acquisition to preempt potential hostile takeover

Nov 26 Infineon

* CCF, when asked about m&a, says could finance deals between 1-2 billion euros via debt

* CFO says would need capital increase for deals larger than 2 billion euros

* CEO says would not do acquisition to preempt a potential hostile takeover Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

