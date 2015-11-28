MEDIA-SAP sees 2018 revenues from cloud above licensing - CFO

BRIEF-LLB sees net profit of about 104 mln Swiss francs for 2016
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
FRANKFURT Nov 28 ** Europe's largest software company SAP expects revenues from its cloud business to surpass traditional software licensing revenues in 2018, CFO Luka Mucic tells German daily Boersen-Zeitung
** The gross margin at the cloud business has seen a boost recently but that speed of improvement cannot continue because SAP has to keep up investments in the business, Mucic says
** The cloud business has been making a positive gross profit contribution and the amount is due to increase over the next few years
** Mucic expects cloud subscription and support revenues of up to 8 bln euros ($8.5 bln ) by 2020
($1 = 0.9444 euros)
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)