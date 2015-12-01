版本:
BRIEF- Eckert & Ziegler to sell U.S. seed business

Dec 1 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG :

* Said on Monday is to sell its U.S. seed business to the U.S.-based Theragenics Corporation

* Transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2015

* Parties have agreed not to disclose the sales price

