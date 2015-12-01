版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 1日 星期二 17:38 BJT

BRIEF-Eni gets green light to develop 3 oilfields offshore Mexico

Dec 1 Eni says:

* Signs production sharing contract for development of Amoca, Mizton and Tecoalli oil fields in offshore Mexico

* Was awarded rights to develop the fields on Sept. 30

* Combined oil volumes in place about 800 million barrels of oil and 480 billion cubic feet of gas Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

