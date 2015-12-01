BRIEF-Eni gets green light to develop 3 oilfields offshore Mexico

BRIEF-Sierra Bancorp raises qtrly cash dividend by 17 pct
* Increases regular quarterly cash dividend by 17 percent to $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 1 Eni says:
* Signs production sharing contract for development of Amoca, Mizton and Tecoalli oil fields in offshore Mexico
* Was awarded rights to develop the fields on Sept. 30
* Combined oil volumes in place about 800 million barrels of oil and 480 billion cubic feet of gas Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Increases regular quarterly cash dividend by 17 percent to $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says J. Craig Anderson, chairman and CEO of NSE, has decided to leave company, effective immediately, to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acxiom Corp - selling stockholders may may offer and resell shares of co's common stock from time to time Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iJcJJx) Further company coverage: