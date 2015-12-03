BRIEF-Kleinkraftwerk Birseck buys hydro power plants from Alpiq in Norway

Dec 3Kleinkraftwerk Birseck AG :

* Said on Wednesday took over a portfolio of small hydro power plants from Alpiq, among others 4.8 MW Sevre power plant in Norway

* Said signed a share purchase agreement for the takeover of five small hydro power plants of Alpiq Ecopower Scandinavia

* Said KKB Norway plans to own and operate over 40 MW in hydro capacity by 2020

(Gdynia Newsroom)