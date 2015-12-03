版本:
BRIEF-Bodenholm Capital's Johansson says backs Ebay, short ACS

Dec 3 (Reuters) -

* Sohn Conference: Bodenholm Capital Co-founder Per Johansson Says Likes Ebay for spin-off potential

* Founder per johansson says sees major unlocked value in online classifieds

* Says believes shares in Spain's ACS are over-valued, and is currently shorting the stock (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

