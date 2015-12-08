版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 8日 星期二

BRIEF-Ethos supports Sika in litigation opposing it to the Burkard family

Dec 8 Ethos:

* Ethos supports board in ongoing legal procedure at court of Zug

* Announces having been accepted by court of Zug as accessory party to support Sika in the litigation opposing it to the Burkard family Source text - bit.ly/1TxIfC5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

