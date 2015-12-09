版本:
BRIEF-Gottex Fund Management Holdings: Maximilian Gottschalk resigns as Executive Director

Dec 9Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :

* Said on Tuesday Maximilian Gottschalk had resigned as Executive Director of Gottex

* Is entering an agreement to spin-off Asian-focused Penjing asset management business into a separate entity

* Would retain a minority equity interest in the new business

