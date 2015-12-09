BRIEF-Intersport PSC Holding to delist as of May 13, 2016

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 20
ZURICH, Jan 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.04 percent lower at 8,270 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Dec 9 Intersport PSC Holding AG :
* As announced on Nov. 4, it has decided to delist from SIX Swiss Exchange
* Last trading day will be May 12, 2016, delisting to be effective as of May 13, 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1m9Tmqr
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.04 percent lower at 8,270 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland