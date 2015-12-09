版本:
BRIEF-Intersport PSC Holding to delist as of May 13, 2016

Dec 9 Intersport PSC Holding AG :

* As announced on Nov. 4, it has decided to delist from SIX Swiss Exchange

* Last trading day will be May 12, 2016, delisting to be effective as of May 13, 2016

