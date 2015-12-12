MEDIA-Gerresheimer eyes acquisitions -CFO in Boersen-Zeitung

FRANKFURT Dec 12 ** Gerresheimer is eying further acquisitions following its $725 million buy of U.S. plastic vial maker Centor, Chief Financial Officer Rainer Beaujean tells the Boersen-Zeitung in an interview

** "Acquisitions like those we did in the past years in emerging markets with a price of 50 to 70 million euros ($55 to $77 million) are always possible," he says

** Company could raise its debt to 3.5 x EBITDA short-term, Beaujean says, but cutting debt is a priority at the moment

** Gerresheimer will report debt of 3 x EBITDA for the end of the financial year to end-November -CFO

** Moody's placed Gerresheimer's ratings under review for downgrade in July

** CFO says he wants to get gearing back in the zone of 2.5 by end-2017, aims for a secure investment-grade rating by the time 300 million euros of bonds are due for refinancing in spring 2018

** CFO names India, China as most important markets for future

** Management sees these markets as having potential for complex products such as insulin pens, inhalers in long term, but these must be more simple and cheaper than those in western Europe

** Potential buyers for Life Science joint venture with Thermo Fisher appear now and again but no attractive offer has been received so far, Beaujean says ($1 = 0.9106 euros)