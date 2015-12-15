版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 15日 星期二 14:03 BJT

BRIEF-Biomerieux and Illumina launch Biomerieux EpiSeq

Dec 15 Biomerieux SA and Illumina Inc :

* Announced on Monday the launch of Biomerieux EpiSeq, an next-generation sequencing (NGS) service for epidemiological monitoring and control of healthcare-associated infections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)

