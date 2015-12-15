BRIEF-Group of ACE's executives to sell shares to GRUPO INDUSTRIAL SALTILLO in tender offer

Dec 15 Automotive Components Europe SA (ACE) :

* Said on Monday that group its senior executive officers reached agreement with GRUPO INDUSTRIAL SALTILLO, S.A.B. de C.C., (offeror) specifying the terms of their long-term cooperation concerning ACE's strategy and strengthening its market position in case the offeror would acquire control over ACE as the result of the tender offer

* Received an information that Casting Brake S.L., an entity controlled by certain executive members of the ACE's board, on Dec. 14 did reply to the offer by submitting for sale 2,430,607 of ACE's shares held

* The tender offer for ACE's shares was announced by GRUPO INDUSTRIAL SALTILLO, S.A.B. de C.C. as an offeror on Oct. 27

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)