BRIEF-Intertainment: U.S. Court of Appeals confirms decision of Patent Board in SightSound patent dispute

BRIEF-Koppers Inc announces pricing of upsized $500 million senior notes offering
Dec 16Intertainment AG :
* Said on Tuesday that United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit confirmed decision of U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board against Intertainment's investment SightSound Technologies in patent dispute between SightSound and Apple
* In Oct. 2014 court had considered 2 patents of SightSound as unpatentable and therefore ruled in favor of Apple
Additional data analyses from phase IIb trial of MIN-101 in schizophrenia underscore benefit in multiple measurements of cognitive function
* Ethicon Endo-Surgery says financial terms of transaction have not been disclosed