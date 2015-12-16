BRIEF-Spain's Iberdrola to finalise merger with UIL holdings today

BRIEF-Koppers Inc announces pricing of upsized $500 million senior notes offering
* Koppers Inc announces pricing of upsized $500 million senior notes offering
Dec 16 Spain's Iberdrola :
* Says it expects to finalise the merger with UIL Holdings today and to begin listing Iberdrola USA, Inc, to be known as Avangrid, Inc, on Thursday Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1T0ZJXp] (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Additional data analyses from phase IIb trial of MIN-101 in schizophrenia underscore benefit in multiple measurements of cognitive function Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ethicon Endo-Surgery says financial terms of transaction have not been disclosed