BRIEF-Spain's Iberdrola to finalise merger with UIL holdings today

Dec 16 Spain's Iberdrola :

* Says it expects to finalise the merger with UIL Holdings today and to begin listing Iberdrola USA, Inc, to be known as Avangrid, Inc, on Thursday Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1T0ZJXp] (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)

