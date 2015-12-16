版本:
BRIEF-Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo not interested in buying Swiss BSI

Dec 16 Intesa Sanpaolo:

* CEO Carlo Messina says on Wednesday the Italian lender is not interested in buying Swiss private bank BSI

* Brazilian BTG Pactual is in talks with international banks over the sale of BSI, which it bought only in September, a source with knowledge of the plan told Reuters this month Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

