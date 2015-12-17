BRIEF-Alpiq balances performance of decommissioning and waste disposal funds via annual costs of KKG and KKL

BRIEF-BB Biotech proposes dividend of CHF 2.75 per share
Dec 17Alpiq Holding AG :
* Said on Wednesday it balances the performance of decommissioning and waste disposal funds via annual costs of KKG and KKL
* Two nuclear power plants Goesgen and Leibstadt will enter their entitlements to decommissioning and waste disposal funds in their balance sheets on basis of market values
* Book value of funds, as it appears in balance sheets of the two power plants KKG and KKL, will be directly correlated with the funds' performance
* Market fluctuations of the funds will be fully included in the calculation of the annual costs of KKG and KKL
* Shareholders reimburse these costs to power plants in return for generated electricity according to their share of equity
* Change of method will not impact Alpiq's net result
* Balancing via the annual costs will result in cash outflow
* Expects a below-average fund performance for 2015
