BRIEF-Alpiq balances performance of decommissioning and waste disposal funds via annual costs of KKG and KKL

Dec 17Alpiq Holding AG :

* Said on Wednesday it balances the performance of decommissioning and waste disposal funds via annual costs of KKG and KKL

* Two nuclear power plants Goesgen and Leibstadt will enter their entitlements to decommissioning and waste disposal funds in their balance sheets on basis of market values

* Book value of funds, as it appears in balance sheets of the two power plants KKG and KKL, will be directly correlated with the funds' performance

* Market fluctuations of the funds will be fully included in the calculation of the annual costs of KKG and KKL

* Shareholders reimburse these costs to power plants in return for generated electricity according to their share of equity

* Change of method will not impact Alpiq's net result

* Balancing via the annual costs will result in cash outflow

* Expects a below-average fund performance for 2015

Source text - bit.ly/1P8vJbj

