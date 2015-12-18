版本:
2015年 12月 18日

BRIEF-MTS, Vimpelcom agree to share LTE mobile spectrum in Russia

MOSCOW Dec 18 MTS and Vimpelcom have agreed to jointly use the latest high-speed LTE mobile spectrum in 20 Russian regions starting from Jan. 1 2016, the companies said on Friday.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

