BRIEF-ALK-Abelló divests its European veterinary business

BRIEF-ITUS corp board approves rights offering for shareholders of up to $12 mln
* ITUS Corp - board of directors has approved a rights offering for ITUS shareholders of up to $12 million - sec filing
Dec 21 ALK-Abelló AB :
* Alk divests its european veterinary business
* Agreement with buyer - Swedish Investment Company Fidelio Capital - is final and transaction will be effective as of Dec. 30, 2015
* The value of the transaction is undisclosed, however, the divestment is expected to impact ALK's full-year guidance on free cash flow positively by 40 million - 50 million Danish crowns ($5.8 million - $7.3 million)
* The divestment does not materially impact ALK's full-year guidance for revenue and EBITDA before special items Source text for Eikon:
* TapImmune Inc files to register for resale about 2.7 million shares of co's common stock currently held by the selling stockholders - sec filing
* Allergan announces FDA approval of RHOFADE (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream, 1% for the topical treatment of persistent facial Erythema associated with Rosacea in adults