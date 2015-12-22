版本:
BRIEF-Ingram Micro acquires 100% stake in DOCdata Nederland and DOCdata International

Dec 22 Docdata NV :

* Ingram Micro Inc. has acquired 100 pct stake in DOCdata Nederland B.V. and DOCdata International B.V. from DOCdata N.V.

* Transaction is worth approximately $175 million

* Ingram Micro will finance the proposed transaction with cash from its own available resources

