BRIEF-Shire 'confident' Baxalta structure preserves tax-free status of spin-out

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 19
Jan 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 11 Shire
* Ceo says baxalta deal is not about tax savings, it's about creating a leader in rare diseases
* Ceo says due dilgence and advice makes him confident deal preserves tax status of baxalta spin-out
* Ceo is "confident" deal preserves tax-free status of baxalta's spin-out from baxter
* Ceo says confident about baxalta's leadership positoinin hematology, noting gene-based therapy launches
* Ceo says focused for the short-term on concluding two latest deals, and paying off some debt
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems