BRIEF-Shire 'confident' Baxalta structure preserves tax-free status of spin-out

Jan 11 Shire

* Ceo says baxalta deal is not about tax savings, it's about creating a leader in rare diseases

* Ceo says due dilgence and advice makes him confident deal preserves tax status of baxalta spin-out

* Ceo says confident about baxalta's leadership positoinin hematology, noting gene-based therapy launches

* Ceo says focused for the short-term on concluding two latest deals, and paying off some debt Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)