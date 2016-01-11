版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 12日 星期二 00:56 BJT

BRIEF-Tessi acquires RR Donnelley Document Solutions Switzerland

Jan 11 Tessi SA :

* Announces the acquisition of RR Donnelley Document Solutions Switzerland

* Acquisition of the full 100 percent of share capital Source text: bit.ly/1OmAHPh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

