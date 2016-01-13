版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 13日 星期三 14:16 BJT

BRIEF-SSBV Rovsing signs contract with US aerospace company

Jan 13 SSBV-Rovsing A/S :

* Signs contract with US aerospace company

* The contract has a value of $1.58 million Source text for Eikon:

