版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 15日 星期五 23:24 BJT

BRIEF-Orphee Q3 net loss narrows to CHF 250,000

Jan 15 Orphee SA :

* Q3 revenue CHF 3.3 million ($3.3 million) versus CHF 4.1 million year ago

* Q3 net loss CHF 250,000 versus loss of CHF 1.4 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9984 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

