版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 17日 星期日

BRIEF-Shares in Modiin Energy, Isramco Negev soar on natgas find

Jan 17 (Reuters) -

* Modiin Energy shares up 424 percent, Isramco Negev up 11 percent on Israeli natgas find Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

