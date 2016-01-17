BRIEF-Shares in Modiin Energy, Isramco Negev soar on natgas find

BRIEF-Jacobs announces initiation of cash dividend
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - A quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share will be paid on March 17, 2017
Jan 17 (Reuters) -
* Modiin Energy shares up 424 percent, Isramco Negev up 11 percent on Israeli natgas find Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
Jan 19 Target Corp on Thursday appointed Rick Gomez as its chief marketing officer, replacing Jeff Jones, who had left the retail chain to join Uber Technologies Inc .
Jan 19 American Express Co posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as the credit card issuer boosted spending on marketing and promotion to fend off rising competition.