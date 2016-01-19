BRIEF-Leclanche to deliver one of largest Grid Ancillary Services projects in North America

UPDATE 2-BOJ's Kuroda says closely watching Trump's policy moves
* Says Japanese monetary easing to continue (Adds comments on Japan)
Jan 19Leclanche :
* Said on Monday had been selected to deliver one of the largest Grid Ancillary Services projects in North America
* Was selected by Hecate Canada Storage II, LLP to provide the entire Battery Storage Systems for all the contracted facilities to be built near Toronto, Ontario - Canada
* Project covering six Ancillary Services agreements with Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), positioned at several locations, is due for financial closing in H1 2016, at which time the purchase order will be completed
* Is to team up with Deltro Energy Inc. who will procure, design and construct the site facilities balance of plant scope and high voltage connections to the grid
LONDON, Jan 19 Zurich Insurance said on Thursday it expects to cut 240 jobs in Britain following the merger last year of its UK life and general insurance businesses into one division.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 The New York Stock Exchange has waived the first partial year of annual listing fees for companies that transfer their stock to the Big Board from another exchange, a move that could help it poach more companies from rival Nasdaq.