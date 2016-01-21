版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 21日 星期四 15:15 BJT

BRIEF-Bellevue Group FY 2015 prelim net loss of less than CHF 1 mln

Jan 21 Bellevue Group AG :

* Said on Wednesday consolidated loss of less than 1 million Swiss francs ($998 million) after tax expected for FY 2015

* Continuous dividend proposal of 1.00 Swiss francs per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 1.0025 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐