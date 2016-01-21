BRIEF-Bellevue Group FY 2015 prelim net loss of less than CHF 1 mln

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack
Jan 21 Bellevue Group AG :
* Said on Wednesday consolidated loss of less than 1 million Swiss francs ($998 million) after tax expected for FY 2015
* Continuous dividend proposal of 1.00 Swiss francs per share
LONDON, Jan 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she had had positive discussions with banks about the benefits of the City of London financial district.
* Energiedienst Holding AG (EDH) is expected to close fiscal year 2016 with a higher operating result (EBIT) than expected