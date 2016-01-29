BRIEF-Starrag Group 2015 sales down 7.5 pct at CHF 364 mln

Jan 29Starrag Group Holding AG :

* Received new orders of 333 million Swiss francs ($327.40 million) in FY 2015, 18.1 pct less than in the preceding year

* Sales for 2015 amounted to 364 million Swiss francs, a decline of 7.5 pct from the previous year's figure

* Order backlog at the end of the fiscal year amounted to 238 million Swiss francs, or 17.3 pct less than at the end of fiscal year 2014

($1 = 1.0171 Swiss francs)