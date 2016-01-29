BRIEF-Starrag Group 2015 sales down 7.5 pct at CHF 364 mln

FOREX-Dollar gains, euro dips after solid U.S. data, ECB meeting
* Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence again grabs investors (Updates to U.S. market open, adds data, quote, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
Jan 29Starrag Group Holding AG :
* Received new orders of 333 million Swiss francs ($327.40 million) in FY 2015, 18.1 pct less than in the preceding year
* Sales for 2015 amounted to 364 million Swiss francs, a decline of 7.5 pct from the previous year's figure
* Order backlog at the end of the fiscal year amounted to 238 million Swiss francs, or 17.3 pct less than at the end of fiscal year 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1SNfWm2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0171 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence again grabs investors (Updates to U.S. market open, adds data, quote, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
LONDON, Jan 19 The euro fell to a day's low against the dollar and a 10-day low against sterling on Thursday, while European stocks hit a day's peak after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi played down a recent rise in euro zone inflation.
LONDON, Jan 19 The euro fell to a day's low against the dollar and a 10-day low against sterling on Thursday, while European stocks hit a day's peak after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi played down a recent rise in euro zone inflation.