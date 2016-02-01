版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 1日 星期一 15:19 BJT

BRIEF-Schaffner Holding contests action by bankruptcy estate of Sputnik Engineering AG in liq.

Feb 1 Schaffner Holding AG :

* Said on Saturday it was informed on Jan. 29, that the bankruptcy estate of Sputnik Engineering AG in liquidation has filed an action against Schaffner EMV AG in the Commercial Court in Berne in connection with alleged product deficiencies

* Amount claimed by Sputnik Engineering AG in liquidation is 2.9 million Swiss francs ($2.84 million) for the time being

* Contests the action filed by the bankruptcy estate of Sputnik Engineering AG in liquidation and will respond in the context of the legal proceedings

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 1.0213 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

