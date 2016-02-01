版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 1日 星期一 22:41 BJT

BRIEF-India's Sun Pharma launches generic Gleevec in U.S.

Feb 1 Sun Pharma

* Says launches imatinib mesylate in USA, therapeutic equivalent to Novartis' Gleevec Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)

