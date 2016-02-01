版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 2日 星期二 01:07 BJT

BRIEF-Blackstone funds to sell 2.1 mln Gecina shares - bookrunner

Feb 1 Deutsche Bank

* Gecina accelerated bookbuild launched by Deutsche Bank for Blackstone

* Gecina will not receive any proceeds from the placing

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐