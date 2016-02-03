BRIEF-GSK Q4 core EPS beats estimate

BRIEF-Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement for Levosert
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
Feb 3 Glaxosmithkline Plc :
* Fy core EPS 75.7 pence
* Fourth interim dividend 23 penceper share
* Q4 core EPS 18.1p (thomson reuters consensus 17.9 pence)
* Fy sales rose 6 percent to 24 billion stg
* Q4 revenue 6,286 million stg (thomson reuters consensus 6,256 million stg)
* this progress means group is well positioned to return to core earnings growth in 2016. Group sales grew on a reported (+6% cer) and pro-forma basis (+1% cer) in 2015
* 2015 ordinary dividend of 80p and special dividend of 20p confirmed
* continue to expect 80p full year dividend for 2016 and 2017
* for 2016, we continue to expect core eps percentage growth to reach double-digits on a constant currency basis
* we are also mindful that macro-economic and healthcare environment will continue to be challenging
* group is well positioned to return to core earnings growth in 2016.
* remain focused on improving commercial execution and realising benefits of our integration and restructuring programme
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
