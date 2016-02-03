BRIEF-GSK CEO says consumer spin-off very unlikely in short term

BRIEF-Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement for Levosert
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
Feb 3 GlaxoSmithKline CEO Andrew Witty told reporters:
* willing to have some vaccine capability on standby for coping with crises like Zika
* reiterates now has consumer business that could stand alone
* "unwise" to make definitive choice on consumer spin-off in short term
* chances of doing something on consumer unit in accelerated time frame very unlikely
* importance of Advair to GSK has shifted enormously in last 24-36 months
* UK better off inside EU from business perspective
* as of today would not recommend changing status quo of consumer business
* U.S. market has got a lot harder
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
