瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 4日 星期四 14:43 BJT

BRIEF-Implenia's chairman of board Hubert Achermann steps down

Feb 4Implenia AG :

* Said on Wednesday chairman of the board of directors Hubert Achermann steps down with immediate effect

* Decided that board member Henner Mahlstedt will head the board up until the general meeting of shareholders on March 22

