版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 4日 星期四 15:27 BJT

BRIEF-Nestle SA offers to buy remaining stake in Israel's Osem

Feb 4 Nestle SA :

* Offers to buy remaining 36.32 pct Of Israeli foodmaker Osem for 82.5 shekels Per Share

* Purchase offer values company at 9.13 billion shekels -Osem (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer)

