BRIEF-Nestle SA offers to buy remaining stake in Israel's Osem

Zodiac Aerospace rockets after Safran bid, European shares retreat
* Royal Mail falls after results
Feb 4 Nestle SA :
* Offers to buy remaining 36.32 pct Of Israeli foodmaker Osem for 82.5 shekels Per Share
* Purchase offer values company at 9.13 billion shekels -Osem
* Miels was head of Astra's European business
DAVOS, Jan 19 The British government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector once Britain leaves the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.