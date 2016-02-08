版本:
GM suspends Egypt operations due to currency crisis -company source

CAIRO Feb 8 General Motors temporarily suspended its operations in Egypt due to a currency crisis, a company source told Reuters on Monday.

"The entire sector has a currency crisis. We cannot make a car without some of the parts. We stopped production temporarily yesterday until we can clear the imports held up in customs," the source said.

(Reporting Ehab Farouk; Editing by Louise Ireland)

