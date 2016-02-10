Vasan rejoins UBS as co-head DCM EMEA - memo

Zurich Insurance says to cut 240 jobs in Britain
LONDON, Jan 19 Zurich Insurance said on Thursday it expects to cut 240 jobs in Britain following the merger last year of its UK life and general insurance businesses into one division.
LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Vinod Vasan is returning to UBS as co-head of debt capital markets client solutions, the Europe Middle East and Africa, after a stint of almost six years at Deutsche Bank.
Vasan left UBS to join Deutsche Bank in 2010 as European head of financial institutions debt capital markets.
He was subsequently promoted to global head of FIG origination in September 2013 and global co-head of debt origination in March 2015.
Vasan resigned from Deutsche Bank on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
NEW YORK, Jan 19 The New York Stock Exchange has waived the first partial year of annual listing fees for companies that transfer their stock to the Big Board from another exchange, a move that could help it poach more companies from rival Nasdaq.
PARIS, Jan 19 French prosecutors opened an investigation into cement group Lafarge's activities in Syria in October of last year on suspicion that it infringed custom rules, a judicial source said on Thursday.