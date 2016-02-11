版本:
BRIEF-Shire CEO confident Baxalta deal will close mid-2016

Feb 11 Shire

* Ceo says confident baxalta deal will close mid-2016

* Ceo says 2016 will be "a year of integration", m&a not at forefront Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

