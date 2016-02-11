版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 11日 星期四

BRIEF-Teva Pharm says generic drug prices fell 5 pct in 2015

Feb 11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Generic drug prices fell about 5 percent in 2015, expects 2016 to maintain current trend Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

